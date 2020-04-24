Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,819 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,704. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

