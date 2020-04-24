Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $474.91. 48,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

