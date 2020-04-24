Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 5,185 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $77.39. 991,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,526. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

