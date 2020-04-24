EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Hits Market Cap of $291,171.86

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $291,171.86 and $296.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

