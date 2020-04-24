Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,728 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $176,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 1,268,961 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

