EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,753. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

