EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday.

EPOKY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 60,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

