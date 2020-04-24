EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post sales of $404.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.80 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $389.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE EQM opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 409,830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,809,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

