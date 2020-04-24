EQT (EQT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EQT (NYSE: EQT):

4/24/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – EQT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/19/2020 – EQT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2020 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/28/2020 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

EQT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 16,230,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,169. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $102,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

