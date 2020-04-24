Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 1,433,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,197. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 174,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,712,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,160,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,600 shares of company stock worth $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $673,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

