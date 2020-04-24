Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $126.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:CSPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

