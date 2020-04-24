Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sleep Number Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $28.46. 63,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,620. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

