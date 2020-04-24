Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,130. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

