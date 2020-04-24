Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 2,246,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

