Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,481,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,091,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,269,000 after purchasing an additional 531,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $70,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.