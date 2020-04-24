Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of MAN remained flat at $$68.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 638,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70,917.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.