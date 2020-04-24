Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 24th (ALLE, EXP, FISV, FNV, FTI, HBAN, MLLGF, OBNK, ODFL, PPRQF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 24th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target cut by Stephens from $111.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $126.00 to $110.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by CIBC from $162.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from $12.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Stephens from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Stephens from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Stephens from $102.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $167.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

