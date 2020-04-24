E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 339,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,085. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 1,976,891 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

