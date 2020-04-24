Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.16 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

