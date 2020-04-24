Everus 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $135.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Everus has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. Everus has a market cap of $5.77 million and $135.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.46 or 0.04449181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,737,749 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

