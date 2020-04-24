EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

EVOP opened at $15.66 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 56.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

