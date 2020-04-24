EVOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,211.09 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $7,211.09 and approximately $28.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EVOS has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02468950 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000949 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012331 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

