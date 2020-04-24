ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,163 shares of company stock worth $536,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,984,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.