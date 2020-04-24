Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $496,102.81 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Expanse has a total market cap of $496,102.81 and approximately $889.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

