Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

