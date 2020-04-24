Factom (FCT) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Factom has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $424,175.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00023593 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Factom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,048,635 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

