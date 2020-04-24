Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $138.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 199,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers now owns 34,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.