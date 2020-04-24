Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FXPO. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.88) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $839.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

