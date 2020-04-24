Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FITB. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 348,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,924. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

