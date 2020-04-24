Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 348,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,924. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

