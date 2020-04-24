Financial Analysis: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International -8.27% -7.91% -6.82% Semtech 7.16% 9.30% 6.09%

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for O2Micro International and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Semtech 0 2 9 0 2.82

Semtech has a consensus target price of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.57 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -4.52 Semtech $547.51 million 5.08 $31.87 million $0.91 46.48

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semtech beats O2Micro International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

