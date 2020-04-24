Financial Contrast: PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) versus Afya (OTCMKTS:AFYA)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Afya and PCS Edventures!’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 8.91 $39.00 million $0.70 26.47 PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.15 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Afya and PCS Edventures!, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 5 0 2.83 PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus price target of $30.37, indicating a potential upside of 63.88%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures! 10.59% -53.46% 33.73%

Summary

Afya beats PCS Edventures! on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

