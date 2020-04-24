Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,664. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.