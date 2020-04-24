First Merchants Corp Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

