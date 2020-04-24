First Merchants Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

