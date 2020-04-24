First Merchants Corp Sells 2,884 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.81. 2,336,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.75. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

