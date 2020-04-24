First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

FLIC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $340.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.72.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

