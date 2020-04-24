First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in First Solar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

