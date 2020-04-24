First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,802 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,255. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.