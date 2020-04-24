Flash (FLASH) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

