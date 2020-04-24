FLETA Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $3.17 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.02568875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00213417 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,840,120 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.