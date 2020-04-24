Flowchain Price Reaches $2.07 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $114,115.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00027457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.14 or 0.04441696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00065050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037124 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009337 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

