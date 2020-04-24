FMC Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

FMC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. 32,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

