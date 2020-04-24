Focused Investors LLC Acquires 238,400 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,400 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Technologies worth $107,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

