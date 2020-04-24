Focused Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 35,610,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,049,744. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.