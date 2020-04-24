Franco Nevada (FNV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV):

4/16/2020 – Franco Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Franco Nevada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $164.00 to $162.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Franco Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Franco Nevada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

3/10/2020 – Franco Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

