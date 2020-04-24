Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given $28.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $79,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock worth $285,728 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 89,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

