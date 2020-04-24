FuzzBalls Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $11,285.11 and $12.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FuzzBalls Profile

FUZZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

