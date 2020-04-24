FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By DA Davidson

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tristate Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 22,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,264 shares of company stock valued at $600,216. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.