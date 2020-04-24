G Kennedy Thompson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $551,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

